KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Has $976,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,075,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of VHT stock traded up $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,264. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $289.14. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.52.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.