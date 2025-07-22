KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,502,000 after buying an additional 3,147,534 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,771,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870,041 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 108.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,534,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,465,000 after acquiring an additional 798,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,523.5% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 817,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,329,000 after buying an additional 767,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.32. 572,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,288,540. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.91 and a one year high of $110.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

