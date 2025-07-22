Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 88,900 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $5,277,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,551.68. The trade was a 72.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of LOB stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. 41,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,422. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.84. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $50.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

