Garner Asset Management Corp Has $926,000 Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,941. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Corteva had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

