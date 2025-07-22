Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Stake in iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.10% of iRhythm Technologies worth $3,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth about $212,000.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 1.6%

IRTC traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.41. The company had a trading volume of 40,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,758. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $157.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.39 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.04% and a negative net margin of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded iRhythm Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.30.

Insider Transactions at iRhythm Technologies

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Minang Turakhia sold 1,420 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $206,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,956.13. The trade was a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,350. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,356 shares of company stock worth $796,882 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

