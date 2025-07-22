Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 9,100 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 19.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 4,211.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 34,494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,517,000 after buying an additional 102,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 44,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.43. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.93 and a 52 week high of $84.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.80 and a beta of 1.46.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

