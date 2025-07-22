Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.30. 244,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,984. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $448.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Cadence Bank announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Cadence Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

