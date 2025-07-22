Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Position Raised by Four Tree Island Advisory LLC

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Mueller Industries makes up 13.5% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $19,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.21%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,865.98. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 100,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,440,095.88. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,613 shares of company stock worth $2,198,600. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

