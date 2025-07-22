Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,051 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Spotify Technology worth $110,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 52.8% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.31.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

SPOT stock opened at $705.15 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $290.13 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $696.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $611.91.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

