Homestead Advisers Corp Raises Stake in FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.31% of FB Financial worth $6,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Performance

FB Financial stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 70,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,296. FB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corporation will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FB Financial

FB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Corporation (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.