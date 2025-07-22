Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99,500 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.6% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $105,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its position in Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after purchasing an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $155,407,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after buying an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.98. 457,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

