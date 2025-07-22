WMG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 450,788,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,908,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,723,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 164.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The stock had a trading volume of 133,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,135. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.77. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -121.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

