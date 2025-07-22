iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,102,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,609,000 after acquiring an additional 114,662 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.91. The stock had a trading volume of 98,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.28. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

