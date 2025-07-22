Homestead Advisers Corp Has $64.11 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 52,600 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $64,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $638,050,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $185,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,496,859,000 after purchasing an additional 928,429 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16,197.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605,625 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,827,000 after purchasing an additional 601,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33,693.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 457,908 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,019,000 after purchasing an additional 456,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.85 on Tuesday, hitting $141.69. 424,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.87. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

