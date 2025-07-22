Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,916 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBCI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,361,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after buying an additional 113,544 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

Featured Articles

