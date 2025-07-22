WMG Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,844,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of PRN stock traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $157.79. 2,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,335. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.96. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.25 and a fifty-two week high of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

