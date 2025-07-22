Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $8,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,690,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 34,002.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 318,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,990,000 after acquiring an additional 317,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,145,000 after acquiring an additional 206,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 134,975 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,518,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $262.27. The stock had a trading volume of 66,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,839. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.71 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.27.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIT

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.