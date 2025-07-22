Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Snap-On during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snap-On in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Snap-On in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,172 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.85, for a total transaction of $7,318,876.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 804,510 shares in the company, valued at $254,104,483.50. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,553 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.84, for a total value of $1,814,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 109,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,808,590.40. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,815 shares of company stock worth $9,482,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Longbow Research upgraded Snap-On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.17.

Snap-On Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,491. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $266.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Snap-On Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

