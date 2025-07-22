Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 829.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. 574,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,198,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.19. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $132.57. The company has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.68.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

