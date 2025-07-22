MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

MCF Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 292,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.15. 1,145,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,289. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Baird R W raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

