Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Lessened by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Wall Street Zen raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.47. 46,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,057. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $115.43 and a twelve month high of $161.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.34.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

