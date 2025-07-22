MCF Advisors LLC Sells 666 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,792 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,630 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $44.50 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. 3,192,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,828,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Comcast Corporation has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $132.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

