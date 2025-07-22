MCF Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $102,598,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 496.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,185,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,053,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,746 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,041,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 677,194 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 360,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,664. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of analysts have commented on HRL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

