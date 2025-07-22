Comparing Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) & Its Peers

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 14.52% 12.51% 6.95% Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina 0 0 4 0 3.00 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors 379 1825 2064 66 2.42

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina presently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 37.29%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina $683.24 billion $169.19 million 12.83 Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Competitors $45.30 billion $1.27 billion 5.82

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina pays out 46.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 13.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction. The company also provides rail transportation services; and treats and recycles industrial waste for use as fuel and raw material. It markets its products under the Loma Negra, San Martín, Plasticor, Cacique Plus, Cacique Max, Loma Negra Plus, and Lomax brands. The company was founded in 1926 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Intercement Trading E Inversiones Argentina Sociedad Limitada.

