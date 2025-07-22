MCF Advisors LLC Purchases 868,000 Shares of Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,851,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 868,000 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Microvision worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microvision by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,900,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 297,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,106,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 106,984 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,832,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 134,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,829,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 91,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microvision in the fourth quarter valued at $2,116,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MVIS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microvision to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Microvision in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of Microvision stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 3,052,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140,173. Microvision, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $365.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Microvision had a negative return on equity of 161.24% and a negative net margin of 2,295.70%.

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

