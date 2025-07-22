Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) in the last few weeks:

  • 7/22/2025 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.
  • 7/16/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/16/2025 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.
  • 7/15/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $155.00 to $172.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 7/14/2025 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.
  • 7/10/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/9/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/30/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/18/2025 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $529,864,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

