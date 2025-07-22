Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Valero Energy (VLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) in the last few weeks:

7/22/2025 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

7/16/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2025 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $134.00.

7/15/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $155.00 to $172.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2025 – Valero Energy was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

7/10/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $142.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $151.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/30/2025 – Valero Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2025 – Valero Energy is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $145.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,407. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 276.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,795,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,425,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,400,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $529,864,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 15,395.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,355,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

