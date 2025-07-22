SentinelOne (NYSE:S) vs. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Head to Head Survey

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) and Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of SentinelOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Fortinet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of SentinelOne shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Fortinet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SentinelOne and Fortinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SentinelOne -49.36% -15.95% -10.89% Fortinet 30.60% 148.79% 18.67%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SentinelOne $821.46 million 7.91 -$288.44 million ($1.32) -14.80 Fortinet $5.96 billion 13.56 $1.75 billion $2.43 43.42

This table compares SentinelOne and Fortinet”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fortinet has higher revenue and earnings than SentinelOne. SentinelOne is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortinet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SentinelOne and Fortinet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SentinelOne 0 10 17 3 2.77 Fortinet 1 20 11 2 2.41

SentinelOne currently has a consensus target price of $24.80, indicating a potential upside of 26.95%. Fortinet has a consensus target price of $106.48, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given SentinelOne’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SentinelOne is more favorable than Fortinet.

Risk and Volatility

SentinelOne has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortinet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fortinet beats SentinelOne on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats. In addition, it offers endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, cloud and identity security, attack surface management, mobile endpoint security, xdr power tools, watchtower, and vigilance MDR. The company was formerly known as Sentinel Labs, Inc. and changed its name to SentinelOne, Inc. in March 2021. SentinelOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products. The company also provides the Fortinet Unified SASE solutions that include firewall, SD-WAN, Secure web gateway, cloud access services broker, data loss prevention, zero trust network access, and cloud security, including web application firewalls, virtualized firewalls, and cloud-native firewalls. In addition, it offers security operations solutions comprising FortiAI generative AI assistant, FortiSIEM security information and event management, FortiSOAR security orchestration, automation and response, FortiEDR endpoint detection and response, FortiXDR extended detection and response, FortiMDR managed detection and response service, FortiNDR network detection and response, FortiRecon digital risk protection, FortiDeceptor deception technology, FortiGuard SoCaaS, FortiSandbox sandboxing, FortiGuard incident response, and other products. Further, the company offers FortiGuard security services consisting of FortiGuard application security, content security, device security, NOC/SOC security, and web security services; FortiCare technical support services; and training services to customers and channel partners, as well as operates a FortiGuard Lab, a cybersecurity threat intelligence and research organization. It serves enterprise, communication and security service providers, government organizations, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

