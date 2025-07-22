Head-To-Head Survey: Eaton (NYSE:ETN) and Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) and Wartsila (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eaton and Wartsila, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 6 14 0 2.70 Wartsila 0 2 0 0 2.00

Eaton currently has a consensus price target of $377.89, suggesting a potential upside of 1.85%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eaton is more favorable than Wartsila.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $24.88 billion 5.84 $3.79 billion $9.91 37.44 Wartsila $6.98 billion 2.37 $544.30 million $0.20 28.00

This table compares Eaton and Wartsila”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than Wartsila. Wartsila is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eaton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Eaton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eaton has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wartsila has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and Wartsila’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 15.55% 23.41% 11.31% Wartsila 8.19% 23.22% 7.45%

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Wartsila pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eaton pays out 42.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wartsila pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Eaton beats Wartsila on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems. Its Aerospace segment offers pumps, motors, hydraulic power units, hoses and fittings, and electro-hydraulic pumps; valves, cylinders, electronic controls, electromechanical actuators, sensors, aircraft flap and slat systems, and nose wheel steering systems; hose, thermoplastic tubing products, fittings, adapters, couplings, and sealing and ducting products; air-to-air refueling systems, fuel pumps, fuel inerting products, sensors, and adapters and regulators; oxygen generation system, payload carriages, and thermal management products; and wiring connectors and cables, as well as hydraulic and bag filters, strainers and cartridges, and golf grips for manufacturers of commercial and military aircraft, and related after-market customers, as well as industrial applications. The company’s Vehicle segment offers transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, and fuel vapor components for the vehicle industry. Its eMobility segment provides voltage inverters, converters, fuses, circuit protection units, vehicle controls, power distribution systems, fuel tank isolation valves, and commercial vehicle hybrid systems. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1911 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Wartsila

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes. The company also provides GEMS smart energy management software platform to remotely monitor, operate, identify, and diagnose assets; lifecycle solutions for power plants; power and propulsion products, such as electric shipping and hybrid ships, engine and generating sets, propulsors and gears, and shaft line solutions; liquid and gas handling products, including ballast water management, freshwater generation, waste and wastewater treatment, gas solutions, and exhaust treatment equipment; port and fleet optimization; simulation and training solutions; and automation, navigation, and control systems. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

