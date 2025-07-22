Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Issues Earnings Results

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 42.50 ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Arbuthnot Banking Group had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of LON ARBB traded down GBX 13.90 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 941.10 ($12.69). 11,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 952.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 920.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 830 ($11.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,030 ($13.89).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Tuesday.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

