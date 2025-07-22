Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up 1.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at $973,591,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,839,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,016,000 after buying an additional 1,652,935 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Brookfield by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,912,000 after buying an additional 1,640,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.07. The company had a trading volume of 245,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.30. Brookfield Corporation has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.11 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.82.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

