HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 272 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 28.6% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $113.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $26,966,067.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,848.98. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,749,630 shares of company stock worth $221,118,663 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

