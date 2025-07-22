1,373 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.07.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $521.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.