Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,824,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 15,937.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 1,015,700 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 412.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,093,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,564,000 after acquiring an additional 879,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,721,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,090,000 after purchasing an additional 812,885 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,053,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,989,000 after acquiring an additional 736,348 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $102.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $101.89. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.