OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.63, for a total transaction of $689,397.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total transaction of $887,663.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704.10. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 over the last 90 days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $763.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $743.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $650.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $742.00 price objective (up previously from $642.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $785.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

