Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 4.4% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Airbnb from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.77 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $849,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 461,361 shares in the company, valued at $62,680,505.46. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $82,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $28,943,667.66. The trade was a 0.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,414,658 shares of company stock valued at $186,206,855. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

