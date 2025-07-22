Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after buying an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after purchasing an additional 743,930 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $66.33 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $69.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

