VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 463 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,631. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.