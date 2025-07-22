Obermeyer Wealth Partners Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after purchasing an additional 874,756 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,362,000 after acquiring an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,431,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,721,000 after purchasing an additional 317,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2903 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

