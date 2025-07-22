Obermeyer Wealth Partners Reduces Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,457 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 47,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 23,571.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2,116.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital Corporation has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.21.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

