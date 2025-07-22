Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $988,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 55,808.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 802,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,879,000 after purchasing an additional 801,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,050,000 after buying an additional 302,453 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 142.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,083,000 after buying an additional 238,569 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,980,000 after buying an additional 220,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $500.45 on Tuesday. Moody’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $378.71 and a 52-week high of $531.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $486.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.40, for a total transaction of $208,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,153,412.40. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $523.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.73.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

