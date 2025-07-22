Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 35,780.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,545,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541,050 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $84,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,973,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 158,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after buying an additional 179,251 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,053,000 after acquiring an additional 393,630 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

MCHI traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. The company had a trading volume of 982,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,117. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.52.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

