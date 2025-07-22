Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 5,079 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $126,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,612,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,248,971,000 after acquiring an additional 247,737 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,755,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after acquiring an additional 61,390 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,173,026,000 after acquiring an additional 427,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,715,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,356,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,586,884. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.90%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,147,332.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $747,593.75. Following the sale, the director owned 167,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,327,994. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.89.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

