iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Guidance Capital Inc.

Guidance Capital Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 353.9% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 5.5%

BATS:USMV traded up $4.85 on Tuesday, reaching $93.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,701. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

