Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Purchased by VSM Wealth Advisory LLC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,745. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $29.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.