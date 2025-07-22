Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 433,839 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,137,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 433,839 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $77,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,536.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,535,290 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $239,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,493,042 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,765,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,934 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in eBay by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,178,638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $692,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,839 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in eBay by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,105,270 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $130,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in eBay by 531.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,737 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $110,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,566 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. The stock had a trading volume of 990,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,049,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. This trade represents a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,222 shares of company stock worth $25,143,522 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

