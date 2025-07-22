Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Friday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCY stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $21.36.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.82% of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2034. BSCY was launched on Jun 12, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

