Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,467,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296,245 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.30% of Rollins worth $79,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.9% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 13,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rollins by 11.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 3.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in Rollins by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Rollins Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE ROL traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.41. 311,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.75. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $822.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,623,011.79. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.