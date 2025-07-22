Guidance Capital Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

IVV traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $630.67. The company had a trading volume of 720,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226,543. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $634.60. The company has a market capitalization of $635.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $606.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $585.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

