Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 47 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,116.25.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of GWW traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,029.65. 31,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,061.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,036.41. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $893.99 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 3,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.86, for a total transaction of $793,616.46. Following the sale, the vice president owned 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,773.08. The trade was a 56.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

