Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 12,301 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 377.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $427.00 to $517.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Glj Research began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.88.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GEV traded down $13.95 on Tuesday, hitting $551.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,691,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,265. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $493.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $581.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.86.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

